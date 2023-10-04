Man escapes grounds of Orleans Parish jail Tuesday, bondsman says; public not notified

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans man awaiting trial in separate home invasion and domestic violence cases escaped from the grounds of the Orleans Justice Center jail for several hours Tuesday (Oct. 3) without the public being alerted, according to his bondsman.

Anthony R. Moore, 23, escaped from the custody of the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office around 3 p.m. and was returned to the lockup around 8:30 p.m. by his mother, according to Matt Dennis, whose company supervises the defendant’s court-ordered ankle monitor.

The public was not notified of Moore’s escape. Neither the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office nor the New Orleans Police Department responded to questions about Moore’s escape or any search for the fugitive during the several hours he was at large. It was only after Fox 8 reported Moore’s escape Tuesday night that Sheriff Susan Hutson’s agency finally responded.

A spokesperson for Hutson disputed Dennis’ account, saying that Moore escaped from the bondsman’s custody in the Orleans Justice Center parking lot before the defendant had been officially processed into the OPSO’s custody.

“He was unrestrained and ran away before our deputies were able to take him into custody,” OPSO spokesperson Casey McGee said.

McGee said the agency has no obligation to notify the public of an escape unless the fugitive was processed by OPSO as a jail inmate.

The ankle monitor was ordered as a condition of Moore’s $7,000 bond after he was arrested in January on allegations of home invasion, domestic abuse battery and several counts of violating protective orders. Moore has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Moore was captured earlier Tuesday after disabling or removing his ankle monitor, Dennis said.

Jail records show Moore was rebooked Tuesday at 9:22 p.m., on a single count of unauthorized entry into an inhabited dwelling.

