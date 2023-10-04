BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man escapes grounds of Orleans Parish jail Tuesday, bondsman says; public not notified

Anthony R. Moore, 23, escaped from Orleans Parish jail deputies for several hours Tuesday (Oct....
Anthony R. Moore, 23, escaped from Orleans Parish jail deputies for several hours Tuesday (Oct. 3) without the public being alerted, his ankle monitoring supervisor said.(Photo provided by Matt Dennis)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans man awaiting trial in separate home invasion and domestic violence cases escaped from the grounds of the Orleans Justice Center jail for several hours Tuesday (Oct. 3) without the public being alerted, according to his bondsman.

Anthony R. Moore, 23, escaped from the custody of the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office around 3 p.m. and was returned to the lockup around 8:30 p.m. by his mother, according to Matt Dennis, whose company supervises the defendant’s court-ordered ankle monitor.

The public was not notified of Moore’s escape. Neither the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office nor the New Orleans Police Department responded to questions about Moore’s escape or any search for the fugitive during the several hours he was at large. It was only after Fox 8 reported Moore’s escape Tuesday night that Sheriff Susan Hutson’s agency finally responded.

A spokesperson for Hutson disputed Dennis’ account, saying that Moore escaped from the bondsman’s custody in the Orleans Justice Center parking lot before the defendant had been officially processed into the OPSO’s custody.

“He was unrestrained and ran away before our deputies were able to take him into custody,” OPSO spokesperson Casey McGee said.

McGee said the agency has no obligation to notify the public of an escape unless the fugitive was processed by OPSO as a jail inmate.

The ankle monitor was ordered as a condition of Moore’s $7,000 bond after he was arrested in January on allegations of home invasion, domestic abuse battery and several counts of violating protective orders. Moore has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Moore was captured earlier Tuesday after disabling or removing his ankle monitor, Dennis said.

Jail records show Moore was rebooked Tuesday at 9:22 p.m., on a single count of unauthorized entry into an inhabited dwelling.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

General Electric washing machines are displayed at a retailer, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in...
Technician warns of ‘catastrophic failure’ if household appliances are exposed to salt water
While the teacher in question has resigned, Sheriff Daniel Edwards says that an investigation...
Tangipahoa school employee resigns amid allegations of student fathering child with teacher
Johnathan Payne Kliebert, 19, of Ponchatoula, booked with first degree murder
19-year-old booked with fatally shooting mother in Ponchatoula
Stream news and weather 24/7
The first of three machines designed to extract salt from drinking water arrived in Plaquemines...
‘Like Christmas;’ First salt extraction machine arrives in Plaquemines Parish

Latest News

NOLA Public Schools superintendent Avis Williams said Tuesday (Oct. 3) that district engineers...
New Orleans schools, hospital systems prepare for saltwater intrusion
Equipment already is being assembled for a freshwater pipeline to service Jefferson Parish...
Jefferson Parish begins laying freshwater pipeline on West Bank
The future of 56 death row inmates in Louisiana who have asked Gov. John Bel Edwards to...
Agreement reached: Future of death row clemency cases decided in a settlement
Political analyst Mike Sherman on the ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy