Mother fights against clemency review for son’s convicted killer

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman whose 11-month-old son was murdered on Magazine St. nearly 28 years ago says she is upset by a Baton Rouge judge’s decision to allow a clemency review hearing to move forward for the man convicted of the boy’s killing.

That deal threw out 50 clemency hearings, but it will allow five reviews to take place next week, including one for her boy’s convicted killer and one for Antoinette Frank, who was convicted of killing a fellow police officer, and two others.

It was a crime that shocked the city.

November 1995, Danna Nachampassak sat down for an interview, just days after her 11-month-old son Etienne was fatally shot during a robbery attempt on Magazine Street.

“I stepped on the gas, then boom boom boom,” said Nachampassak back then.

Clifford Deruise, now 49, was convicted of killing Etienne, as well as the murder of another man just days before. A clemency review hearing will move forward next week under a deal just approved by a Baton Rouge judge.

“He pointed guns at their heads, he knew they were in the car. He shot me four times, my son in the head. My husband was also shot,” said Nachampassak, this week.

The Nachampassak family moved from New Orleans shortly after the horrific murder of their son. Too many bad memories and a crime problem they didn’t think would go away.

“The crime kept amping up, and I decided to move here to Florida with my husband,” Nachampassak said.

Not only will the Baton Rouge judges’ ruling allow a clemency review hearing for Deruise to move forward, but it will also allow a clemency review for former New Orleans police officer Antoinette Frank, who was convicted of killing fellow officer Ronnie Williams and two others almost 30 years ago.

“The settlement is supposed to let them go forward As application reviews, the clemency board is supposed to look at those documents and determine, whether an actual clemency hearing will go forward later, and there’s no guarantee that will happen,” said

Death row attorney Michael Arata plans to appeal the judge’s ruling approving a settlement that threw out 50 other clemency hearings while allowing five to move forward.

“They didn’t allow public comment and that’s a critical issue when you’re now to get a settlement like this after the governor instructed these people to have clemency hearings,” said Arata.

In the meantime, Danna Nachampassak is contacting the Orleans DA’s office to see if they will join her in Baton Rouge next week to oppose clemency for her baby’s killer.

“I begged him to let me take my children and he wouldn’t, but he continually kept the gun pressed to my head screaming at me...there has to be a consequence for life, taking another’s life. There has to be a consequence,” said Nachampassak.

The clemency review process began after Governor Edwards announced he opposed the death penalty. Death row attorneys say he could still order the hearings to move forward despite the court’s ruling.

We contacted the governor’s office for comment, and we’re told he’s still reviewing the court’s decision.

