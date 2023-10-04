BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Multiple victims reported in Massachusetts shooting

A heavy police presence is seen along Maple Street in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.
A heavy police presence is seen along Maple Street in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - Police in Holyoke, Massachusetts, said they’re investigating a shooting that involves “multiple victims” in the city’s downtown area.

Police said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Maple and Sargeant streets, where there was a heavy police presence for much of the afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police spokesperson David Procopio said a preliminary investigation indicates “some of the victims were on a bus that was passing through the area.”

Some witnesses said they believed some of the shots were fired inside a Pioneer Valley Transit Authority bus, which remained on the scene until 3 p.m.

Boyd McCray of Chicopee, Massachusetts, said he was waiting to catch a different bus to Chicopee before everything happened.

“I heard about eight shots,” McCray said. “I was standing on the street, waiting on the bus, and I just heard pop, pop, pop, pop, then I saw one police coming down and then I saw about a thousand more come after that.”

There’s no word yet from police on a suspect or suspects and there’s no further information on the victims at this time.

Copyright 2023 WGGB/WSHM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the teacher in question has resigned, Sheriff Daniel Edwards says that an investigation...
Tangipahoa school employee resigns amid allegations of student fathering child with teacher
Lynell Reynolds was 13 when he shot and paralyzed a New Orleans man during an armed robbery in...
Escaped juvenile offender Lynell Reynolds arrested in Texas, US Marshals say
33 year old Morgan Freche of Loranger
Former Loranger teacher arrested amid claims she gave birth to student’s child
General Electric washing machines are displayed at a retailer, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in...
Technician warns of ‘catastrophic failure’ if household appliances are exposed to salt water
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Defendant Matthew Collins looks on while the state gives opening statements during the trial of...
Prosecutors focus on video evidence in trial of Washington officers charged in Manny Ellis’ death
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Julia Ormond sues Harvey Weinstein saying he assaulted her; accuses CAA, Disney, Miramax of enabling
California couple hungry for tacos wins $1 million with lottery ticket.
Couple wins $1 million lottery prize thanks to craving tacos
Keith Davison's backyard pool is filled with neighborhood kids and their parents.
Man built pool for neighborhood kids at 94 years old. See the special way they celebrated his 100th birthday