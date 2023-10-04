New Orleans teacher accused of driving teen fugitive to Texas placed on leave, school says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans teacher accused of driving escaped teen gunman Lynell Reynolds to Texas last month has been placed on administrative leave and banned from the Walter Cohen High campus, school officials said Wednesday (Oct. 4).

Angela Filardo, 31, posted a $5,000 bond and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor Tuesday, following her arrest on a single felony count of accessory to an escape. She has since been barred from having contact with Cohen students or staff, the school said.

“The employee was placed on administrative leave (Tuesday),” Collegiate Academies Chief Strategy Officer Davis Zaunbrecher told Fox 8 in a statement. “This happened immediately when we learned of the allegations.

“She will remain off campus and is not permitted to have contact with staff or students pending the outcome of an investigation. The team at Walter L. Cohen is focused on supporting students as they pursue their ambitious goals in a safe and caring environment.”

According to her arrest warrant affidavit, investigators learned Filardo was Reynolds’ teacher from fifth through eighth grades.

Dorothy White, the grandmother of Reynolds’ shooting victim Darrelle Scott, told Fox 8 on Tuesday that she remembers Filardo attending juvenile court appearances to support the teen gunman, who was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder in 2019.

Reynolds, then 13, shot Scott in the back during an armed robbery in New Orleans East, leaving White’s grandson paralyzed and bound to a wheelchair.

Orleans Parish Juvenile Court Judge Candice Anderson sentenced Reynolds to serve “juvenile life” for the shooting, meaning he was to remain in secure state custody until his 21st birthday. But Anderson later approved Reynolds’ transfer to an unsecured group home in Lake Charles, over the objection of Scott, his grandmother and the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s office.

Reynolds, now 18, fled that unsecured facility on Sept. 13, authorities said, then allegedly was driven out of state by Filardo on Sept. 23, arriving in Houston. Detectives who obtained their phone records said the pair exchanged 97 calls and texts beginning Sept. 22, nine days after Reynolds’ escape. Police said data from cellphone towers and highway license plate readers indicate Filardo dropped Reynolds off in Houston on Sept. 23 and returned to New Orleans later that night.

Filardo emailed Fox 8 on Sept. 24, as coverage of Reynolds’ escape was ongoing. Without citing her relationship to Reynolds, she accused Fox 8 of harming Reynolds by covering his 2019 trial outcome in juvenile court.

“You ensured that a child who had been through more trauma then (sic) you can even imagine would never have a chance to live a normal adult life,” Filardo wrote. “I’m sure you don’t care. But I hope one day you are able to understand how much damage you have done.”

Reynolds finally was recaptured Monday (Oct. 2) by US Marshals as he left an apartment in San Antonio.

State prosecutors on Tuesday asked an Orleans Parish Magistrate commissioner to set Filardo’s bond at $500,000, saying the Massachusetts native posed a flight risk. Defense attorney Bradley Phillips argued against the higher bond, citing Filardo’s position as a teacher and a graduate of Tulane University.

