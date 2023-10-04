Nicondra: Hazy warm day across the region

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hazy conditions settled in across the area on easterly winds as smoke from Canadian wildfires circulated around high pressure to the east. The smoke pushed the area into the orange level for air quality making it unhealthy for those with respiratory illnesses to spend too much time exercising outside. The haze is likely to linger with high pressure, light winds and warm temperatures continuing through the work week.

The promised cold front is still on track to push across the area during the day Friday ushering in breezy, north winds that will help clear things out. Cooler and drier condiions settle in for the weekend and into the start of next week.

