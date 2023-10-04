BBB Accredited Business
NOPD: One fatally stabbed, two wounded by gunfire at separate scenes

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating two separate crime scenes that unfolded late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

In the first incident, authorities responded to a call at 6:13 p.m. in the 9000 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Police say an adult male was pronounced deceased due to at least one stab wound.

In the second case, a shooting took place at the intersection of North Claiborne and Flood Streets. The incident was reported at 12:44 a.m.

According to preliminary reports, a male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, and another victim, who remains unidentified, suffered at least one gunshot wound to the body.

The investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

