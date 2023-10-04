Plaza Tower owner faces ruling amidst safety and revenue concerns

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Code Enforcement is set to make a ruling on Plaza Tower on Wednesday (Oct. 4).

This decision follows the City of New Orleans’ assertion that the owner of Plaza Tower is in arrears of over $90,000 in expenses and lost revenue due to the building’s hazardous conditions.

The Plaza Tower has remained unoccupied since Hurricane Katrina, and in recent years, it has encountered various issues, including vandalism, squatters, and debris falling from its upper floors.

During a code enforcement hearing last month, the Deputy City Attorney revealed that the city has been taking measures to secure the area surrounding the 42-story high-rise since 2014. The city has cited barricades blocking parking spaces as contributing to the lost revenue.

See also: ‘Dirty Dozen’ list of blighted properties includes Plaza Tower, Lindy Boggs, Parc Fontaine Apartments

An attorney representing the building’s owner, Joe Jaeger, has disputed these revenue estimates, labeling them as “speculative.”

Jaeger signed a “purchase agreement” with a Florida investor last month, indicating potential plans for someone to acquire the Plaza.

According to Nick Dietzen, Jaeger’s attorney, “the purchaser is in the due diligence period, so we’re hopefully moving towards getting this building sold, redeveloped, and back into commerce.”

Last month, a code enforcement officer requested both parties to submit their arguments in writing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.