BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Plaza Tower owner faces ruling amidst safety and revenue concerns

‘Dirty Dozen’ list of blighted properties includes Plaza Tower, Lindy Boggs, Parc Fontaine...
‘Dirty Dozen’ list of blighted properties includes Plaza Tower, Lindy Boggs, Parc Fontaine Apartments
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Code Enforcement is set to make a ruling on Plaza Tower on Wednesday (Oct. 4).

This decision follows the City of New Orleans’ assertion that the owner of Plaza Tower is in arrears of over $90,000 in expenses and lost revenue due to the building’s hazardous conditions.

The Plaza Tower has remained unoccupied since Hurricane Katrina, and in recent years, it has encountered various issues, including vandalism, squatters, and debris falling from its upper floors.

During a code enforcement hearing last month, the Deputy City Attorney revealed that the city has been taking measures to secure the area surrounding the 42-story high-rise since 2014. The city has cited barricades blocking parking spaces as contributing to the lost revenue.

See also: ‘Dirty Dozen’ list of blighted properties includes Plaza Tower, Lindy Boggs, Parc Fontaine Apartments

An attorney representing the building’s owner, Joe Jaeger, has disputed these revenue estimates, labeling them as “speculative.”

Jaeger signed a “purchase agreement” with a Florida investor last month, indicating potential plans for someone to acquire the Plaza.

According to Nick Dietzen, Jaeger’s attorney, “the purchaser is in the due diligence period, so we’re hopefully moving towards getting this building sold, redeveloped, and back into commerce.”

Last month, a code enforcement officer requested both parties to submit their arguments in writing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the teacher in question has resigned, Sheriff Daniel Edwards says that an investigation...
Tangipahoa school employee resigns amid allegations of student fathering child with teacher
General Electric washing machines are displayed at a retailer, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in...
Technician warns of ‘catastrophic failure’ if household appliances are exposed to salt water
33 year old Morgan Freche of Loranger
Former Loranger teacher arrested amid claims she gave birth to student’s child
The first of three machines designed to extract salt from drinking water arrived in Plaquemines...
‘Like Christmas;’ First salt extraction machine arrives in Plaquemines Parish
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
NOPD: One fatally stabbed, two wounded by gunfire at separate scenes
Bayou Teche near Breaux Bridge is Louisiana's only national paddle trail.
Heart of Louisiana: Paddle Teche
Majority leader Steve Scalise of Metairie is considered a leading candidate to replace ousted...
Vote to oust Speaker McCarthy splits Louisiana’s congressional delegation
Authorities say 18-year-old Lynell Reynolds, who was found guilty of attempted murder at age...
New Orleans teacher arrested, accused of driving juvenile escapee Lynell Reynolds to Texas