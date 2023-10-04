Popeyes serves up Sweet ‘N Spicy tribute to grandmas this Grandmother’s Day

BBB Accredited Business
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With Grandmother’s Day right on Oct. 8, Popeyes is rolling out a sizzling new offer that celebrates our beloved mee-maws’ perfect blend of sweet and spicy personalities.

Introducing the Sweet ‘N Spicy Wings, a delectable offering inspired by grandmothers everywhere. Each serving features six marinated, perfectly crispy chicken wings generously tossed in a tantalizing mix of chili, garlic, and ginger.

Whether planning a game day, celebrating your grandmother, or heading to a tailgate, these wings promise to be a hit.

But the celebration doesn’t stop there! To add an extra pinch of love, select Popeyes locations across LA, NYC, and New Orleans will offer specially crafted Sweet ‘N Spicy greeting cards.

These witty yet heartfelt cards capture the essence of our endearing grandmothers and are available with the purchase of a Popeyes gift card valued at $5 or more.

Hurry, as this offer is valid only while supplies last. So, swing by a participating Popeyes this Grandmother’s Day and treat your sweet ‘n spicy mee-maw to a gift she’ll truly relish.

