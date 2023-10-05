BBB Accredited Business
Eureka Health crowdsourced dashboard revolutionizing chronic illness treatment

Eureka Health's real-time dashboard revolutionizes chronic illness treatment
Eureka Health's real-time dashboard revolutionizes chronic illness treatment
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Eureka Health is revolutionizing the approach to chronic illness treatment with its innovative online dashboard.

The platform allows people who are battling chronic conditions to submit and access real-time treatment data.

Users provide demographic information and can search for treatments that have proven effective for people with similar profiles.

Eureka Health uses artificial intelligence and large language models to aggregate data from their community. They also tap into social networks like Reddit, Twitter, and Facebook.

Eureka then compiles the data in listicles of trending treatments.

The company recently released its first list of long COVID treatments.

Five Most Popular Long COVID Treatments:

  • Antihistamines
    • Of 1834 people who tried this treatment, 66% reported at least a moderate benefit from using Antihistamines, with 12% experiencing side effects, including dizziness and dry mouth.
    • Long Covid can cause an increased histamine response in the body, and antihistamines help reduce the negative impact of excess histamine.
  • Magnesium
    • Of 990 people who tried Magnesium, 71% reported at least a moderate benefit, with 6% experiencing some side effects, including upset stomach.
    • Magnesium plays a role in immune function and energy production, which are impacted by Long Covid
    • People with Long Covid are also at higher risk of being Magnesium deficient.
  • Aspirin, Ibuprofen, and other Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)
    • Of 820 who tried NSAIDs, 63% reported at least a moderate benefit, with 11% reporting some side effects, including upset stomach.
    • Long Covid can create elevated inflammation in the body, and NSAIDs have anti-inflammatory properties.
  • Prednisone and other Corticosteroids
    • Of 775 who tried corticosteroids, 60% reported at least a moderate benefit, with 18% reporting side effects, including insomnia.
    • Corticosteroids suppress inflammation and over-activity of the immune system, which could help improve Long Covid symptoms.
  • Vitamin D
    • Of 739 who tried vitamin D, 71% reported at least a moderate benefit, with 3% reporting side effects.
    • Vitamin D impacts immune function and Long Covid is associated with lowered Vitamin D levels.

The company will now be able to put out similar lists with regularity.

