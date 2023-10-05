A few rain showers are possible tonight ahead of our weekend cold front

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The much-anticipated cold front arrives soon and it’s bringing rain chances out ahead of it.

A few scattered showers are possible tonight. They will be very hit-or-miss and won’t produce a lot of accumulation for most. Lows tonight will fall back to what we’ve seen a lot lately, the 60s and 70s.

Friday will be partly cloudy as highs return to the mid to upper 80s. The drier and cooler air arrives Friday night. You’ll feel the difference in the daytime highs on Saturday as the afternoon will only warm to the upper 70s.

Sunday morning will be chilly. The dry air will allow us to cool down significantly to 40s and 50s for lows by Sunday morning. We’ll see our coolest daytime high on Sunday with the mid 70s. Temperatures will rebound to our normal lower 80s by the middle of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.