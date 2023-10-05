‘It’s teetering’: Former head of Orleans juvenile prosecutors says state’s system needs change

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A state senator said talks are already under way in the legislature to address the state’s notification procedure immediately following a juvenile’s escape from custody, while the former head of the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s juvenile division says the juvenile justice system in Louisiana is teetering on the brink of collapse.

“It’s not completely broken, but it’s teetering,” said Ralph Brandt, the 16-year head of the Orleans DA’s juvenile division and a 30-year veteran of the office.

For a time, Brandt was also the attorney of Darrelle Scott, the victim of then-13-year-old Lynell Reynolds, who was shot in the back and paralyzed by the teenager in 2019 during an armed robbery.

Reynolds made headlines when Fox 8 first reported Scott had not been notified of Reynolds’ escape from a group home in Lake Charles. He had been “stepped down” to that group home by Orleans Juvenile Court Judge Candice Bates-Anderson, over objections from Scott, his family and then-DA Jason Williams.

The Office of Juvenile Justice, a state agency, was responsible for Reynolds’ care, therapy and education during his sentence, which was set to expire April 2026.

OJJ said the warrant for Reynolds was not filed with Orleans Juvenile Court (a step the agency said has to happen before any victims receive notification from the local district attorney) for six days following his escape on September 13.

“He was someone who at 13 shot and paralyzed the victim in this case over five dollars,” Brandt said. “All of the things he was asked to do, he was not compliant with those requirements. He had seemed to be getting credit from the court as if step down was imminent.”

Brandt said Reynolds’ was shown in court to have had to overcome a great number of struggles, but that the youth had a support system around him to help him through.

“He had a support network. He had family who came, was a parent from the court records, was coming to court,” Brandt said. “But in addition, he had several teachers who had taught him over the years who were coming to court frequently in the trial and disposition stage as character witnesses.”

One of those teachers was 31-year-old Angela Filardo, who attended juvenile court several times to speak on Reynolds’ behalf. Filardo was later arrested following the escape, accused of aiding Reynolds to evade capture.

“It was one of those things that you don’t like to see,” said Brandt when he learned of Filardo’s alleged assistance.

Brandt said the entire system needs to do better when it comes to addressing victims and being transparent with the public and providing juveniles with behavioral therapy and education.

“We don’t always hold them to the standards of meeting what they need to be. That they’ve been rehabilitated, that their educational components have been addressed, that they have trades or skills that are sufficient to prepare them for their life outside,” Brandt said, noting his experience in dealing with low-level juvenile offenders up to juveniles accused of shootings and murders.

“What I find is happening right now is due to funding constraints, the focus has shifted away from victims. You very seldom hear anything talked about as far as the victim’s rights, but everything is just trying to get the defendant or juvenile offender out of the system as quickly as possible.”

Meanwhile, State Senator Patrick Connick said talks are beginning in the capital to draft legislation changing the way OJJ handles public notification of escapes.

“We’re working with staff, Senate staff right now to change the law, to tweak the law to make sure the victims come first,” Connick said. “If there’s an escape from a halfway house or from a prison, doesn’t make a difference. The victim needs to be notified immediately and the public needs to be notified immediately.”

Fox 8 again reached out to Filardo’s attorney who did not respond to our latest request for comment.

