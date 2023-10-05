BBB Accredited Business
Junior High student arrested after discovery of ‘hit list’ at Mandeville school

Arrest graphic
Arrest graphic(MGN)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT
MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A 13-year-old female student at a Mandeville-area junior high school was arrested Wednesday (Oct. 4) after a “hit list” was discovered, according to information from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The student reportedly admitted to investigators that she made the list and said that she had been bullied by the students whose names appeared on it.

“We will continue to work with our schools to investigate any and all threats on our schools and the students who attend them and enforcement action will be taken when warranted,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.

Deputies said that they were notified Wednesday afternoon after another student reported the list to school officials.

The student in question was booked for menacing and was released to a parent following an agreement to appear in court.

