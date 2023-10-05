Land swap paves way for new City Hall and Civil Court Complex in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Excitement brews among those working in the aging City Hall and civil court complex, which has stood for nearly 70 years. The prospect of new facilities is on the horizon, though the financial hurdle remains a big challenge.

After numerous delays over the years, the groundwork appears to be laid to allow the city to build a new City Hall and civil court complex, thanks to a legislative bill passed earlier this year.

“I’m hoping and praying for a new City Hall and a deal that will benefit the City Of New Orleans as an attorney. I’m looking forward to the new civil court building,” said State Representative Candace Newell.

Newell’s bill calls for a land swap between the city and the state that could clear the way.

“We needed a new courthouse since they cut the ribbon on this building,” said longtime Orleans Civil Court Judge Kern Reese.

Reese says the civil court building has been antiquated almost from the start and has been plagued with plumbing and elevator issues as well as a recent fire.

“There weren’t jury deliberations rooms. There weren’t attorney-client conversation rooms,” said Reese.

The tentative land swap deal involves the state acquiring property on Poydras and Loyola, the current location of civil court. In return, the city will obtain a portion of property adjacent to City Hall, swapping it for property on Duncan Plaza, formerly occupied by the Supreme Court and a state office building.

The specific location for the new City Hall has yet to be determined.

“Does this mean that City Hall will be built on Duncan Plaza? Not at all, but this is a potential option for us in the future,” said City Councilmember Helena Moreno.

Judges are enthusiastic about the prospect of relocating to Duncan Plaza.

“By 2026, I have to retire, and hopefully, we will acquire the land, which should be done in the not-too-distant future,” Reese said.

While the land swap represents a crucial step forward, securing funding for the construction of the new City Hall and civil court complex remains a significant challenge.

“I know the judges have $17 million. It’s certainly not enough. We will have to figure it out,” said Councilmember Lesli Harris.

City officials say the process could take a while.

“If there’s going to be a new City Hall built, or those buildings renovated, or we’re going into an office building, you will need a blue ribbon panel of experts as well as stakeholders in the public to have input,” said Moreno.

Final appraisals are underway for the properties involved in the tentative deal, with approval required from the city planning commission and the City Council.

