Las Vegas police release body-worn camera in arrest connected to death of Tupac Shakur

GRAPHIC LANGUAGE WARNING: Las Vegas police release body-worn camera in arrest connected to death of Tupac Shakur
By C.C. McCandless and Elaine Emerson
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An arrest report and body-worn camera from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provided some details about the arrest of Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who was charged with the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur.

Davis’ arrest came 27 years and 22 days after the drive-by shooting at Flamingo Rd. and Koval Lane that killed Shakur. According to the police report, the Clark County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Davis at approximately 8:50 a.m. on Sept. 28.

‘The indictment we’ve been waiting almost 3 decades for,’ says DA on arrest in Tupac Shakur murder

The LVMPD Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) was notified that a warrant would be issued for the suspect’s arrest. Detectives with the CAT team took Davis into custody at approximately 7 a.m. the next day as he was walking down the street near his house.

Body-worn camera showed officers approach Davis and quickly take him into custody. Davis was cooperative with police, asking for water before he was put in a nearby vehicle.

He was taken to the Homicide Office to be interviewed. One body-worn camera more than 47 minutes long showed the trip from Davis’ home to LVMPD. After his interview, he was photographed and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Duane Davis
Duane Davis(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Davis appeared in court on Wednesday and his arraignment in Justice Court was continued to Oct. 19.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

