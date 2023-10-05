BBB Accredited Business
A little rain possible ahead of the strong cold front

Highs remain warm today and again on Friday
Weekend Cold Front
Weekend Cold Front
By Zack Fradella
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There is hope for a little rain as we wait for the arrival of a strong cold front to round out the week.

Today and again on Friday will remain quite warm with humidity. Highs for this afternoon could top out near 90 yet again. There will be lots of clouds rolling in from Texas which should help regulate our temperatures for the second half of the day. Now most of the rain is expected to dissipate on approach, however I do expect some showers to pop up later this evening which is why I’ve brought in a 30% rain chance for today.

The strong cold front will pass through our region on Friday evening leading us into a gorgeous weekend of weather. You’ll notice the frontal passage by the strong north winds that will kick up across the area. Those northerly winds will usher in cooler and drier air. Over the weekend highs will fall into the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s. Just perfect for fall!

Slowly we’ll moderate temperatures by the middle of next week and there could be some sizable rain chances down the road. We will just have to see how the pattern plays out in the long range.

