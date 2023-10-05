BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: A few showers possible ahead of cold front

Big changes ahead for the weekend
A few showers with the frontal boundary pushing through for the weekend. Better rain chances...
A few showers with the frontal boundary pushing through for the weekend. Better rain chances just beyond the 7 day period.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Quite a few clouds, but still mostly nice this Thursday as we await the promised cold front. Showers and storms across southwest Louisiana continue to push east, but the most intense activity is drying up as it makes its way into southeast Louisiana and Mississippi. We could see a few showers during the late evening into the overnight.

Friday the cold front begins to push through the region. By late Friday winds turn north and begin to push in cooler and drier air. Saturday morning the fall feel really settles in. Temperatures will start out in the low 70s and 60s with highs only in the middle 70s. Comfortable conditions will stick around into the start of next week. The front will stall across the Gulf. In the extended forecast we could see better rain chances just outside of the 7 day period.

Copyright 2023 WVUE.

