BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

NOPD investigating Lower Garden District homicide

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is looking for a shooter in a homicide in the Lower Garden District.

Police say that just before 9 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 4) night, a person was taken to the hospital after being shot near the intersection of St. Thomas and St. Andrew streets.

The victim died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the teacher in question has resigned, Sheriff Daniel Edwards says that an investigation...
Tangipahoa school employee resigns amid allegations of student fathering child with teacher
Lynell Reynolds was 13 when he shot and paralyzed a New Orleans man during an armed robbery in...
Escaped juvenile offender Lynell Reynolds arrested in Texas, US Marshals say
33 year old Morgan Freche of Loranger
Former Loranger teacher arrested amid claims she gave birth to student’s child
The first of three machines designed to extract salt from drinking water arrived in Plaquemines...
‘Like Christmas;’ First salt extraction machine arrives in Plaquemines Parish
A woman was shot in the arm Sunday morning (Oct. 2) in the 700 block of Canal Street, New...
66-year-old woman shot Sunday morning on Canal Street was not intended target, NOPD says

Latest News

NOPD investigates Lower Garden District homicide
NOPD investigates Lower Garden District homicide
FOX 8 Defenders: Manager of Spring View Medical Clinic speaks out
FOX 8 Defenders: Manager of Spring View Medical Clinic speaks out amidst growing patients complaints
Angela Filardo, 31, was booked with a single felony count of accessory to an escape.
Louisiana juvenile justice system faces scrutiny; lawmakers say legislation being considered
Victoria Saulter, 27, was booked Oct. 3 with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, an offense...
Orleans daycare worker accused of deliberately burning infant’s hand in scalding water, NOPD says