NOPD investigating Lower Garden District homicide

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is looking for a shooter in a homicide in the Lower Garden District.

Police say that just before 9 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 4) night, a person was taken to the hospital after being shot near the intersection of St. Thomas and St. Andrew streets.

The victim died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

This is a developing story.

