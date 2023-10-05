NOPD investigating Lower Garden District homicide
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is looking for a shooter in a homicide in the Lower Garden District.
Police say that just before 9 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 4) night, a person was taken to the hospital after being shot near the intersection of St. Thomas and St. Andrew streets.
The victim died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
This is a developing story.
