Saints flip from underdog to favorite against New England

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans opened on Sunday as a 1.5-point underdog at New England. But, by Thursday the Saints are now a 1-point favorite over the Patriots.

Both teams are struggling in 2023. The Saints own a two-game losing streak, and the Patriots are 1-3 on the season.

The Black and Gold are 0-3-1 against the spread the season. The Pats aren’t fairing much better, they’re 1-3 against the number.

Even though Derek Carr is listed as a limited participant at practice this week, he’s expected to start on Sunday against the Patriots. The quarterback is nursing a right shoulder injury.

Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. on Sunday. Tailgate kicks off Sunday at 10 a.m. on FOX 8.

