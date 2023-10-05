BBB Accredited Business
Saints flip from underdog to favorite against New England

Dallas Cowboys absolutely crushed the New England Patriots this past Sunday. (AP Photo/Michael...
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans opened on Sunday as a 1.5-point underdog at New England. But, by Thursday the Saints are now a 1-point favorite over the Patriots.

Both teams are struggling in 2023. The Saints own a two-game losing streak, and the Patriots are 1-3 on the season.

The Black and Gold are 0-3-1 against the spread the season. The Pats aren’t fairing much better, they’re 1-3 against the number.

Even though Derek Carr is listed as a limited participant at practice this week, he’s expected to start on Sunday against the Patriots. The quarterback is nursing a right shoulder injury.

Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. on Sunday. Tailgate kicks off Sunday at 10 a.m. on FOX 8.

For more sports betting talk, checkout the Final Bet every Thursday at 10:35 p.m.

