SEC fines Ole Miss $75,000 after fans throw debris on field

Mississippi has been fined $75,000 after the game with LSU was interrupted by fans throwing debris on the field
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Mississippi has been fined $75,000 after the game with LSU was interrupted by fans throwing debris on the field.

The SEC announced the fine Thursday, adding to the $100,000 penalty that had already been imposed for fans storming the field celebrating the 16th-ranked Rebels' 55-49 win.

“The disruption and delay of Saturday night’s game must never be part of any SEC event,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “These actions are consistent with the oversight assigned by the membership to the SEC office, including the financial penalty and mandated reviews.”

The $75,000 will be deducted from the university's share of SEC revenue distribution.

The SEC also instructed Ole Miss to attempt to identify the individuals who threw objects and prohibit them from attending more Rebels sporting events for the rest of the 2023-24 academic year.

Ole Miss must review and update its game management procedures and alcohol availability policies to prevent another such incident and submit a report to the SEC office.

The league could suspend alcohol sales at Ole Miss games if the conditions are not met.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

