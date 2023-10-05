BBB Accredited Business
SHOCKING PHOTOS: Corvette gets wedged under 18-wheeler during crash

No major injuries reported
An 18-wheeler and a Corvette were involved in this wreck on I-49 N in DeSoto Parish on Oct. 5, 2023.(Christine N./DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Somehow, everyone involved in a shocking looking crash in DeSoto Parish Thursday morning walked away with no major injuries.

It happened on I-49 N in DeSoto Parish the morning of Oct. 5. The crash involved an 18-wheeler and a blue Corvette. Somehow, the Corvette became lodged under the 18-wheeler.

An 18-wheeler and a Corvette were involved in this wreck on I-49 N in DeSoto Parish on Oct. 5, 2023.(Christine N./DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Chevy Tahoe belonging to the sheriff’s office also became stuck during the incident. Crews remained on scene for some time after the crash to clean up materials spilled from the 18-wheeler.

An 18-wheeler and a Corvette were involved in this wreck on I-49 N in DeSoto Parish on Oct. 5, 2023.(Christine N./DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)

A passerby who came upon the scene also complimented the response of a particular sheriff’s office deputy. Christine N. shared the following comments with the sheriff’s office:

“I was one of the 1st people to pull up to the accident on I49 this morning. I just wanted to compliment the 1st sheriffs deputy on the scene. I’m not sure what his name is [Cpl. Jimmie Minor] but his command & control of the scene was not only impressive but when it came to cleaning up the scene he jumped in there with the work crew & helped out! I took several pictures of him & would like to send them to you as well. I just wanted to compliment & say thank you to the Sheriff’s Office as well as the State Police for a job well done.”

An 18-wheeler and a Corvette were involved in this wreck on I-49 N in DeSoto Parish on Oct. 5, 2023.(Christine N./DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)
