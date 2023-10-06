After losing 120 officers last year, NOPD corrects course in 2023

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A coalition of business groups in New Orleans is optimistic about the New Orleans Police Department’s (NOPD) efforts to address crime. They believe that the NOPD may have turned the corner by focusing on bolstering their manpower.

Last year, the NOPD faced a net loss of 120 officers. However, this year, the NOLA Coalition reports that the department has hired approximately 70 new officers while losing 61 due to attrition -- a net gain of nine officers.

“We think it’s fundamental and essential. We dipped below 900 officers, and we were getting very concerned that we could totally collapse because it just wouldn’t be viable or safe to be an officer, so the fact that it looks like we have plateaued and are now increasing is really significant,” said Michael Hecht from the NOLA Coalition.

The NOLA Coalition is collaborating with Interim Chief Ann Kirkpatrick to establish improved hiring standards and reduce hiring time. They advocate for the NOPD to conduct approximately five recruit classes each year, each comprising about 35 officers. If the department maintains this schedule, it could potentially rebuild the force to approximately 1,200 officers within five years.

The NOLA Coalition recently launched a dashboard to track the department’s recruitment efforts.

