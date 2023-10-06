BBB Accredited Business
Appeals court again rules that Frickey trial be held before year’s end

Police said four teens -- three of them pictured here in surveillance video -- carjacked and killed Linda Frickey, 73.(New Orleans Police Department/Family photo/WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Louisiana appeals court has again mandated the trial of the four juvenile offenders accused in the fatal carjacking and dragging of Linda Frickey to commence by year-end.

Last month, Judge Kimya Holmes granted a defense motion to postpone the trial date, originally set for November, but did not specify a new date.

In response, prosecutors submitted an emergency writ to the Fourth District Court of Appeal, emphasizing that a Supreme Court order mandates that the trial must begin before December 31. The defense had advocated for a later trial date to accommodate independent DNA evidence testing.

The four individuals, 18-year-old John Honore, 17-year-old Briniyah Baker, and 16-year-olds Lenyra Theophile and Marquel Curtis, are being charged as adults for second-degree murder. They stand accused of assaulting, carjacking, and fatally dragging 73-year-old Frickey in March of 2022. The defendants have pleaded not guilty and all four have been found competent to stand trial together.

Frickey’s family has vehemently expressed their readiness for the case to go to trial and for justice to be brought.

