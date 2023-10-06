BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Arizona police department launching feedback survey for 911 callers

A police department in Arizona is sending out survey links following 911 and other calls asking people about their experience.
By David Baker and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) — The Buckeye Police Department in Arizona wants more “customer” feedback after service and 911 calls, so the agency is implementing a new program.

Starting in October, people who call Buckeye police will receive a text within three days of calling 911 with a link to a survey asking for comments or concerns about how officers and employees responded.

The department said it hopes the survey helps create a better relationship between the community and police while also improving call responses.

Buckeye police said it’s the first area law enforcement agency to do this.

They call the community engagement tool My90 because 10% of police interaction is on the call to dispatch or talking to an officer. The other 90% is follow-up questioning with officers about what happened and their experience.

Those needing help from police also have time to digest what happened, and they can give accurate feedback after two or three days.

“Over time, as we collect data from these surveys, we are going to be able to use that information to help us make decisions about where we allocate resources as our community grows, what do we do about training, do we increase community outreach,” Carissa Planalp, with the Buckeye Police Department, said.

Planalp said the surveys are confidential and don’t take much time to complete.

Police will ask people to rate the service, interaction and what would make them feel safer overall in Buckeye, Arizona.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lynell Reynolds was 13 when he shot and paralyzed a New Orleans man during an armed robbery in...
Escaped juvenile offender Lynell Reynolds arrested in Texas, US Marshals say
33 year old Morgan Freche of Loranger
Former Loranger teacher arrested amid claims she gave birth to student’s child
Victoria Saulter, 27, was booked Oct. 3 with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, an offense...
Orleans daycare worker accused of deliberately burning infant’s hand in scalding water, NOPD says
Authorities say 18-year-old Lynell Reynolds, who was found guilty of attempted murder at age...
New Orleans teacher arrested, accused of driving juvenile escapee Lynell Reynolds to Texas
While the teacher in question has resigned, Sheriff Daniel Edwards says that an investigation...
Tangipahoa school employee resigns amid allegations of student fathering child with teacher

Latest News

Materials for teens and parents on pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections provided by...
Stricter state laws are chipping away at sex education in K-12 schools
Kaiser Permanent workers picket Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Baldwin Park, Calif. Some 75,000...
Health care strike over pay and staff shortages heads into final day with no deal in sight
A FedEx driver makes deliveries in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On Friday, the...
Economic spotlight turns to US jobs data as markets are roiled by high rates and uncertainties
FILE - Prominent Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi, center, sits next to Iranian...
Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting the oppression of women in Iran