Cold front blows through leading to a beautiful, fall weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fall weather is just hours away as a strong cold front is expected to sweep through the area later tonight.

However, we have one more warm and humid day to get through. Today’s highs will remain in the middle 80s with a good bit of clouds mixing out the sun from time to time. I can’t rule out a spotty storm especially down at the coast, so a 20% rain chance remains in the forecast.

The front will blow through overnight tonight leading to strong northerly winds and a drop in temperatures. This will allow for highs to fall back into the 70s for Saturday and Sunday with lows dipping all the way down into the 40s on the north shore by Monday morning. It will be such a pleasant feel outside so make sure to get out and enjoy this weekend’s weather!

Looking into next week our temperatures will moderate by Tuesday and Wednesday with our attention turning to storm chances come the latter part of the week. We’ll focus on that after this beautiful weekend!

