BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Cruisin’ the Coast spectators line Highway 90 for miles

Thursday, classic cars drawing a crowd along Highway 90 with people setting up to check out the cruisers as they drive along the coast.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, classic cars drawing a crowd along Highway 90 with people setting up to check out the cruisers as they drive along the coast.

“It’s just beautiful to sit here and reminisce about cars I’ve had in the past,” said Arsell Weary, a Michigan resident.

Spectators line both sides of Hwy 90 to relive the ‘good old days’. Vintage and classic vehicles zoom past with engines revving, bringing back several memories.

It’s how Weary described his visits for Cruisin’ the Coast.

“I’ve been coming down here for the last eight years. I came down here years ago and fell in love with the atmosphere and location. We’ve been coming back every year,” said Weary.

You can find him enjoying the car show with his family. Sometimes, he’s behind the wheel of steel.

“Brought my ‘70 Monte Carlo this particular year,” said Weary.

There’s no age to car enthusiasts. Brayden Holden waves a special request for cruisers as they approach his tent.

“Mostly the sports cars do it. The drag racing cars do it,” said Holden.

Give him a few years, Holden claims down the line he will join the festivities on Hwy 90 in his own classic model.

“I have a car that I’m working on right now. It’s a ‘78 Camaro,” said Holden.

Thousands are making their way around South Mississippi to view the designs and customizations.

“We’ve been to Pascagoula, Biloxi, Moss Point, Ocean Springs,” Debbie Hilton, a Tennessee resident.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lynell Reynolds was 13 when he shot and paralyzed a New Orleans man during an armed robbery in...
Escaped juvenile offender Lynell Reynolds arrested in Texas, US Marshals say
33 year old Morgan Freche of Loranger
Former Loranger teacher arrested amid claims she gave birth to student’s child
Victoria Saulter, 27, was booked Oct. 3 with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, an offense...
Orleans daycare worker accused of deliberately burning infant’s hand in scalding water, NOPD says
Authorities say 18-year-old Lynell Reynolds, who was found guilty of attempted murder at age...
New Orleans teacher arrested, accused of driving juvenile escapee Lynell Reynolds to Texas
Arrest graphic
Junior high student arrested after discovery of ‘hit list’ at Mandeville school

Latest News

NOPD investigates Lower Garden District homicide
NOPD investigating Lower Garden District homicide
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
NOPD: One fatally stabbed, two wounded by gunfire at separate scenes
St. Tammany Coroner
St. Tammany Coroner fires successor
Savannah Bananas bring Banana Ball World Tour to Baton Rouge.
Savannah Bananas headed to Baton Rouge in March 2024
Around 2 a.m., deputies located a vehicle at the intersection of Orpheum and Avenue E that...
Jefferson deputies shoot armed suspect following pursuit of stolen vehicle, sheriff says