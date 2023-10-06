Families get the full fall feeling at Mrs. Heather’s Pumpkin Patch

HAMMOND, LA (WVUE) - This sight of happy children choosing from a sea of orange and white pumpkins lets you know fall is here.

That was the scene at Mrs. Heather’s Pumpkin Patch in Hammond on Friday (Oct. 6). Heather Hughes started holding these pumpkin patches on her farm in 1996 to allow children to live life to the fullest while they’re young.

“It’s all about the kids,” Hughes said. “They don’t get to play in school like we used to when we were little. Everything they do is hands-on.”

The fall feeling brought Adeline Michel and her family here to Miss Heather’s pumpkin patch in Hammond.

Michel is on a field trip with her nieces and daughter attending University View Academy.

“Right now, it feels like fall,” Michel said. “They have all kinds of pumpkins they have activities for the kids.”

Michel said the drive from New Orleans was worth it and she’s happy the scorching sun is taking a day off. Making way for a perfect squash-picking breeze.

“It’s really nice you can have fun while you stroll and get you a pumpkin,” she said.

Young Payge Celestin is another student on the field trip. Her father Joel Celestin decided to tag along. Payge said she’s enjoying what the farm has to offer.

“There’s a hiking trail, and then there’s a zipline and photo cutouts where you put your face in them,” Celestin said.

Activities here are worthwhile. There’s limitless pumpkin picking, ziplining, pillow jumping and a giant corn maze.

The fun here will last until early November, offering a memorable experience for families everywhere.

Hughes said the farm is a place where you’ll find fun for people of all ages.

“It’s amazing to find people who say of we’ve never been before. There are so many people that come then you hear somebody say they’ve never been or never heard,” she said. “I like to add things I like to add a little bit of this a little bit of that every year and that’s what keeps people coming back.”

Joel Celestin said while he’ll never forget the experience there’s one thing he’ll cherish more than anything.

“Just enjoying life,” Celestin said. “Spending time with my daughter that’s what it’s really about.”

