BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Holy Cross rockets up the Big 8 rankings

Fox 8 Football Friday kicks off every Friday night at 10:35 p.m.
Fox 8 Football Friday kicks off every Friday night at 10:35 p.m.(WVUE)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Holy Cross pulled off the shocker of all shockers last weekend after they beat John Curtis on a memorable ending to the contest. The Tigers connected on a Hail Mary, and a 2-point conversion to stun the Patriots, 42-41.

That eye-opening win ignited the Holy Cross Tigers to a big move up the FOX 8 Big 8 rankings.

1. Edna Karr

The Cougars almost slipped up against Brother Martin, but prevailed in the second half to remain undefeated.

2. Destrehan

The Wildcats continue to crush all comers this season. Destrehan won’t get tested until the playoffs.

3. Holy Cross

You beat John Curtis, you become the talk of prep football in Louisiana. Tigers need to move on from the Curtis victory quickly, because St. Aug is still a strong team even with three losses.

4. John Curtis

Despite the loss, the Patriots are still win of the favorites to win the Division I Select state title.

5. Brother Martin

The Crusaders possess two losses on the season, and that’s to two of the best teams in the state, Karr (5-0) and St. Thomas More (5-0)

6. E.D. White

The Cardinals are averaging an insane 49.4 points per season. This squad has all the ingredients to make a run to the Dome.

7. St. Charles Catholic

The Comets keep on rolling in non-district play with an undefeated record.

8. Warren Easton

The Eagles only own one loss on the field this year. That would be to Karr. So yes, Easton is still a powerful team.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lynell Reynolds was 13 when he shot and paralyzed a New Orleans man during an armed robbery in...
Escaped juvenile offender Lynell Reynolds arrested in Texas, US Marshals say
33 year old Morgan Freche of Loranger
Former Loranger teacher arrested amid claims she gave birth to student’s child
Victoria Saulter, 27, was booked Oct. 3 with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, an offense...
Orleans daycare worker accused of deliberately burning infant’s hand in scalding water, NOPD says
Authorities say 18-year-old Lynell Reynolds, who was found guilty of attempted murder at age...
New Orleans teacher arrested, accused of driving juvenile escapee Lynell Reynolds to Texas
Arrest graphic
Junior high student arrested after discovery of ‘hit list’ at Mandeville school

Latest News

Jesuit vs. Brother Martin preview
Holy Cross is 4-0 on the season.
Undefeated Holy Cross enters the Big 8 rankings
Edna Karr beats Warren Easton, 48-14 (Source: Garland Gillen)
Curtis and Karr hold the top two spots in Big 8 rankings
FOX 8 Football Friday airs at 10:35 p.m. on FOX 8.
Warren Easton moves up in Big 8 rankings after blowout victory over Catholic