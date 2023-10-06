Holy Cross rockets up the Big 8 rankings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Holy Cross pulled off the shocker of all shockers last weekend after they beat John Curtis on a memorable ending to the contest. The Tigers connected on a Hail Mary, and a 2-point conversion to stun the Patriots, 42-41.

That eye-opening win ignited the Holy Cross Tigers to a big move up the FOX 8 Big 8 rankings.

Oh my!! Holy Cross scores on a Hail Mary with the clock hitting zero, and makes the 2-point conversion. The undefeated Tigers beat John Curtis, 42-41. https://t.co/HayzqpBuRA — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) October 1, 2023

1. Edna Karr

The Cougars almost slipped up against Brother Martin, but prevailed in the second half to remain undefeated.

2. Destrehan

The Wildcats continue to crush all comers this season. Destrehan won’t get tested until the playoffs.

3. Holy Cross

You beat John Curtis, you become the talk of prep football in Louisiana. Tigers need to move on from the Curtis victory quickly, because St. Aug is still a strong team even with three losses.

4. John Curtis

Despite the loss, the Patriots are still win of the favorites to win the Division I Select state title.

5. Brother Martin

The Crusaders possess two losses on the season, and that’s to two of the best teams in the state, Karr (5-0) and St. Thomas More (5-0)

6. E.D. White

The Cardinals are averaging an insane 49.4 points per season. This squad has all the ingredients to make a run to the Dome.

The undefeated E.D. White Cardinals have been absolutely crushing teams this season. We’ll have a camera down in Thibodaux this week for the Cardinals on FOX 8 Football Friday. https://t.co/9SsiW1uHnA — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) October 5, 2023

7. St. Charles Catholic

The Comets keep on rolling in non-district play with an undefeated record.

8. Warren Easton

The Eagles only own one loss on the field this year. That would be to Karr. So yes, Easton is still a powerful team.

