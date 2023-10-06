BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Jefferson deputies shoot armed suspect following pursuit of stolen vehicle, sheriff says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - An armed suspect was shot by Jefferson Parish deputies early Friday (Oct. 6) morning after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle resulted in a crash, the sheriff’s office said.

Around 2 a.m., deputies located a vehicle at the intersection of Orpheum and Avenue E that matched the description of a stolen white Hyundai. When deputies approached, one suspect was outside of the vehicle and fled on foot before being apprehended nearby. The second suspect remained behind the wheel of the vehicle and initiated a pursuit that ended with a crash on Metairie Road and Friedrichs Ave.

Deputies say that the suspect was shot by multiple responders on the scene after he exited the vehicle and allegedly brandished a firearm. He was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Authorities say that the names of the suspects will not be released at this time in the investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lynell Reynolds was 13 when he shot and paralyzed a New Orleans man during an armed robbery in...
Escaped juvenile offender Lynell Reynolds arrested in Texas, US Marshals say
33 year old Morgan Freche of Loranger
Former Loranger teacher arrested amid claims she gave birth to student’s child
Victoria Saulter, 27, was booked Oct. 3 with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, an offense...
Orleans daycare worker accused of deliberately burning infant’s hand in scalding water, NOPD says
Authorities say 18-year-old Lynell Reynolds, who was found guilty of attempted murder at age...
New Orleans teacher arrested, accused of driving juvenile escapee Lynell Reynolds to Texas
While the teacher in question has resigned, Sheriff Daniel Edwards says that an investigation...
Tangipahoa school employee resigns amid allegations of student fathering child with teacher

Latest News

Around 2 a.m., deputies located a vehicle at the intersection of Orpheum and Avenue E that...
Jefferson deputies shoot armed suspect following pursuit of stolen vehicle
Three rideshare drivers carjacked in 24 hours in New Orleans
Three rideshare drivers carjacked in 24 hours in New Orleans
Three rideshare drivers carjacked in 24 hours in New Orleans
Three rideshare drivers carjacked in 24 hours in New Orleans
No charges filed in deadly Hard Rock collapse, grand jury rules
No charges filed in deadly Hard Rock collapse, grand jury rules