Jefferson deputies shoot armed suspect following pursuit of stolen vehicle, sheriff says

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - An armed suspect was shot by Jefferson Parish deputies early Friday (Oct. 6) morning after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle resulted in a crash, the sheriff’s office said.

Around 2 a.m., deputies located a vehicle at the intersection of Orpheum and Avenue E that matched the description of a stolen white Hyundai. When deputies approached, one suspect was outside of the vehicle and fled on foot before being apprehended nearby. The second suspect remained behind the wheel of the vehicle and initiated a pursuit that ended with a crash on Metairie Road and Friedrichs Ave.

Heavy JPSO presence on Metairie Road and Friedrichs Ave. where multiple deputies shot at an armed suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle and led deputies on a chase.



The suspect is in the hospital for gunshot wounds and car crash injuries.@FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/PhKcWVyUJZ — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) October 6, 2023

Deputies say that the suspect was shot by multiple responders on the scene after he exited the vehicle and allegedly brandished a firearm. He was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Authorities say that the names of the suspects will not be released at this time in the investigation.

