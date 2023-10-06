BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nicondra: Promised cold front pushing into the area

Cool temps in store over the weekend
Cooler and drier air settles in by Saturday afternoon.
Cooler and drier air settles in by Saturday afternoon.(Maxuser | WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Pleasant conditions as we head into a fabulous weekend with the well advertised cold front pushing through the area this evening. Friday proved warm and a bit muggy ahead of the front with temperatures reaching the middle 80s. For the late evening juicer dew points hold on, but with a north wind taking over drier air will settle in for the morning. Saturday morning temperatures will be near the 70 degree mark with some 60s north of the lake. The full push of the changing air mass settles in by the afternoon with highs staying in the 70s even with sunshine breaking through. Sunday will be on the chilly side with lows closer to 50 and highs in the middle 70s. Monday morning winds relax and should be the coolest start to the day with some areas to the north getting into the 40s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lynell Reynolds was 13 when he shot and paralyzed a New Orleans man during an armed robbery in...
Escaped juvenile offender Lynell Reynolds arrested in Texas, US Marshals say
33 year old Morgan Freche of Loranger
Former Loranger teacher arrested amid claims she gave birth to student’s child
Victoria Saulter, 27, was booked Oct. 3 with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, an offense...
Orleans daycare worker accused of deliberately burning infant’s hand in scalding water, NOPD says
Authorities say 18-year-old Lynell Reynolds, who was found guilty of attempted murder at age...
New Orleans teacher arrested, accused of driving juvenile escapee Lynell Reynolds to Texas
Arrest graphic
Junior high student arrested after discovery of ‘hit list’ at Mandeville school

Latest News

NOLA Weekend Forecast
Cold front blows through leading to a beautiful, fall weekend
Morning weather update for Friday, Oct. 6 at 6 a.m.
Afternoon weather update for Friday, Oct. 6
Evening weather update for Thursday, Oct. 5