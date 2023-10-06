Nicondra: Promised cold front pushing into the area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Pleasant conditions as we head into a fabulous weekend with the well advertised cold front pushing through the area this evening. Friday proved warm and a bit muggy ahead of the front with temperatures reaching the middle 80s. For the late evening juicer dew points hold on, but with a north wind taking over drier air will settle in for the morning. Saturday morning temperatures will be near the 70 degree mark with some 60s north of the lake. The full push of the changing air mass settles in by the afternoon with highs staying in the 70s even with sunshine breaking through. Sunday will be on the chilly side with lows closer to 50 and highs in the middle 70s. Monday morning winds relax and should be the coolest start to the day with some areas to the north getting into the 40s.

