BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Saints, Carr say that offense needs to continue to get ball in Kamara’s hands to overcome woes

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We are just two days away from a Saints-Patriots showdown at Gillette Stadium.

With the recent struggles on offense, offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael says he has to be better moving forward.

One key is getting the ball in Alvin Kamara’s hands.

Last Sunday, Kamara had 24 touches, but there was little production to show for it, and fans felt the team was force-feeding Kamara.

Offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael says he knows he has to do better at disguising how he wants to use Kamara.

“Anytime the ball is in his hands, he has a chance to be electric,” Carmicheal said. “We weren’t explosive at all in any personnel last week with anyone and I think that, you know, we got to find ways to get the ball in his (Kamara’s) hands.”

“He’s one of the best players in space with the ball in his hands,” said Saints quarterback Derek Carr about Kamara. “And he’s, he’s proven that for a long time. He picked up some big yards for us in this last game. You go back on the film, he’s scoring some long touchdowns on some stuff.”

Kick-off Sunday in New England is set for noon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lynell Reynolds was 13 when he shot and paralyzed a New Orleans man during an armed robbery in...
Escaped juvenile offender Lynell Reynolds arrested in Texas, US Marshals say
33 year old Morgan Freche of Loranger
Former Loranger teacher arrested amid claims she gave birth to student’s child
Victoria Saulter, 27, was booked Oct. 3 with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, an offense...
Orleans daycare worker accused of deliberately burning infant’s hand in scalding water, NOPD says
Authorities say 18-year-old Lynell Reynolds, who was found guilty of attempted murder at age...
New Orleans teacher arrested, accused of driving juvenile escapee Lynell Reynolds to Texas
Arrest graphic
Junior high student arrested after discovery of ‘hit list’ at Mandeville school

Latest News

Saints, Karr address woeful offensive struggles
Saints, Karr address woeful offensive struggles
Saints vs. Patriots preview with The Athletic's Larry Holder
Dallas Cowboys absolutely crushed the New England Patriots this past Sunday. (AP Photo/Michael...
Saints flip from underdog to favorite against New England
Taylor Swift, left, stands for the national anthem before the first quarter of and NFL football...
Too much Taylor? Travis Kelce says NFL TV coverage is ‘overdoing it’ with Swift during games