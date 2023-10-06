BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Some candidates for governor run new ads as election day nears

A political analyst says candidates should also focus on their ground game for election day.
By Sabrina Wilson
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Early voting for the October 14th primary ends on Saturday (Oct. 7) and some candidates for governor are out with new ads.

Republican Stephen Waguespack has launched his final ad of the primary election season says his campaign.

Jeff Landry, also a Republican, released two new ads a few days ago that are running statewide, according to his campaign.

Republican John Schroder has two new ads as well says a campaign spokesperson.

Democrat Shawn Wilson also uses TV ads and social media to reach voters. As is Republican Sharon Hewitt and Independent Hunter Lundy.

Still, Dillard University political analyst Robert Collins, Ph.D., thinks the governor’s race has not changed much.

“I have maintained from the beginning there is one runoff spot for Republicans, one because Shawn Wilson’s spot was always guaranteed. They had to knock off Jeff Landry and they really didn’t do that and I don’t see, they’re still not doing it,” said Collins. Yes, there has been negative campaigning; there have been some attacks but not attacks sufficiently to” eat into Jeff Landry’s vote share.”

Polls show Landry is the frontrunner in the race.

Election day is less than two weeks away. Collins says candidates should be working to get their supporters to the polls.

“Well, everybody should be from a logistical standpoint should be identifying their vote and make sure you can get it to the polls, so ground game is important this late,” he said.

And even though the governor’s race is on the ballot, there is speculation over how large voter turnout will be on election day.

“I think turnout will be okay, it won’t be terrible, but it certainly won’t be high. We certainly aren’t going to break any records,” said Collins.

If none of the candidates tops 50% of the vote on election night, then the top two vote-getters will meet in a November 18th runoff.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the teacher in question has resigned, Sheriff Daniel Edwards says that an investigation...
Tangipahoa school employee resigns amid allegations of student fathering child with teacher
Lynell Reynolds was 13 when he shot and paralyzed a New Orleans man during an armed robbery in...
Escaped juvenile offender Lynell Reynolds arrested in Texas, US Marshals say
33 year old Morgan Freche of Loranger
Former Loranger teacher arrested amid claims she gave birth to student’s child
Stream news and weather 24/7
Victoria Saulter, 27, was booked Oct. 3 with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, an offense...
Orleans daycare worker accused of deliberately burning infant’s hand in scalding water, NOPD says

Latest News

I-10 West flyover ramp leading to New Orleans International Airport now open
I-10 West flyover ramp leading to New Orleans International Airport now open
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Gretna Fest returns this fall with a new look, new...
Gretna Fest 2023: Lynyrd Skynyrd, Kool and the Gang, Trombone Shorty to headline
Progress toward the construction of a modern City Hall and civil court complex in New Orleans...
Land swap paves way for new City Hall and Civil Court Complex in New Orleans
Land swap paves way for new City Hall and Civil Court Complex in New Orleans
Land swap paves way for new City Hall and Civil Court Complex in New Orleans