Some candidates for governor run new ads as election day nears

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Early voting for the October 14th primary ends on Saturday (Oct. 7) and some candidates for governor are out with new ads.

Republican Stephen Waguespack has launched his final ad of the primary election season says his campaign.

Jeff Landry, also a Republican, released two new ads a few days ago that are running statewide, according to his campaign.

Republican John Schroder has two new ads as well says a campaign spokesperson.

Democrat Shawn Wilson also uses TV ads and social media to reach voters. As is Republican Sharon Hewitt and Independent Hunter Lundy.

Still, Dillard University political analyst Robert Collins, Ph.D., thinks the governor’s race has not changed much.

“I have maintained from the beginning there is one runoff spot for Republicans, one because Shawn Wilson’s spot was always guaranteed. They had to knock off Jeff Landry and they really didn’t do that and I don’t see, they’re still not doing it,” said Collins. Yes, there has been negative campaigning; there have been some attacks but not attacks sufficiently to” eat into Jeff Landry’s vote share.”

Polls show Landry is the frontrunner in the race.

Election day is less than two weeks away. Collins says candidates should be working to get their supporters to the polls.

“Well, everybody should be from a logistical standpoint should be identifying their vote and make sure you can get it to the polls, so ground game is important this late,” he said.

And even though the governor’s race is on the ballot, there is speculation over how large voter turnout will be on election day.

“I think turnout will be okay, it won’t be terrible, but it certainly won’t be high. We certainly aren’t going to break any records,” said Collins.

If none of the candidates tops 50% of the vote on election night, then the top two vote-getters will meet in a November 18th runoff.

