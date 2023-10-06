Three rideshare drivers carjacked in 24 hours in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three separate rideshare drivers were carjacked at gunpoint in separate incidents in New Orleans on Wednesday (Oct. 4).

In all three incidents, one in the early morning and two late at night, it appears the rideshare drivers were summoned on the respective phone applications.

The first incident, which took place just before 1 a.m. in the 1600 block of Spain Street in the St. Roch Neighborhood, police said a 41-year-old male Uber driver had arrived to pick up a rider.

When he got to the block, two unidentified men were waiting with a gun, demanded he get out of the silver Honda Accord and fled down Derbigny St.

The second incident took place just before 11 o’clock at night on Wednesday in the 2200 block of D’Abadie Street in the 7th Ward.

According to police, a 56-year-old rideshare driver was carjacked at gunpoint by his passenger, who fled in his 2015 Jeep Cherokee.

Then, around an hour later on the 1400 block of Caton Street near City Park in the Columbia Parc subdivision, police said a rideshare driver picked up two men.

One of the riders pulled a gun once in the car and demanded the driver’s wallet, phone and keys.

They got away in his 2012 Buick Rendezvous.

“It’s just a shame man,” said Sean Smith, who’s been driving Uber in New Orleans for a year.

“People going through their daily life trying to feed their family and people getting jacked.”

Smith said he often feels safe while driving, but he said he takes precautions, especially when going into certain neighborhoods at odd times.

“If you’re uncomfortable in the area you should always cancel the ride,” Smith said. “Uber always gives you the opportunity to cancel the trip before you pick the person up.”

Rafael Goyeneche, President of the Metropolitan Crime Commission, said carjackings are down 48 percent from last year citywide.

But, he said, auto thefts are up 102 percent.

“Rideshare companies are going to alert their drivers of certain trends like this,” Goyeneche said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Uber said:

“The safety of drivers and riders is a top priority at Uber. Every trip taken on the platform is GPS tracked, and we’re constantly investing in new technology to put critical safety features at users’ fingertips, including the ability to chat with a live safety agent, record trip audio in-app, and share your trip with loved ones. We are committed to keeping safety at the forefront of our work and raising the bar to help make our communities safer.”

The company said it has already made contact with one of the drivers and stands ready to assist law enforcement with the investigations.

If you have any information on any of these incidents, you’re urged to call detectives or remain anonymous and call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

