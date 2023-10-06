We’re in the middle of a pattern shift which means cooler temps for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The much-awaited cold front is finally here and it changes everything for our weekend.

Saturday will bring some of the coolest air we’ve seen since early May as highs warm only to the upper 70s. A brisk northerly breeze sticks around all weekend behind the cold front.

The strong northerly wind combined with very low humidity has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Warning for Saturday. This means that conditions are adequate enough for rapid fire spreading if one were to ignite.

By Sunday, the morning lows will drop to the upper 40s on the north shore to the 50s and 60s on the south shore. Highs by the afternoon will only rebound to the mid 70s.

A warmer pattern takes hold by the middle of next week and that means highs returning to the 80s with more humidity and better rain chances.

