Bystander shot during Houma theft; suspect caught, police say

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - An incident occurred at Sam’s in Houma just before 4 p.m. Friday (Oct. 6), resulting in a bystander being shot, according to police.

A purse snatching was reported in the parking lot. A bystander intervened and was shot by the thief, who fled on foot.

Police say the bystander was transported to a hospital and is now stable. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office later apprehended the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.