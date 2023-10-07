Bystander shot during Houma theft; suspect caught, police say
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - An incident occurred at Sam’s in Houma just before 4 p.m. Friday (Oct. 6), resulting in a bystander being shot, according to police.
A purse snatching was reported in the parking lot. A bystander intervened and was shot by the thief, who fled on foot.
Police say the bystander was transported to a hospital and is now stable. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office later apprehended the suspect.
The investigation is ongoing.
