BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bystander shot during Houma theft; suspect caught, police say

Officers said Yvonne Barry, 65, of Charleston was killed in a single-vehicle crash.
Officers said Yvonne Barry, 65, of Charleston was killed in a single-vehicle crash.(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - An incident occurred at Sam’s in Houma just before 4 p.m. Friday (Oct. 6), resulting in a bystander being shot, according to police.

A purse snatching was reported in the parking lot. A bystander intervened and was shot by the thief, who fled on foot.

Police say the bystander was transported to a hospital and is now stable. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office later apprehended the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Saulter, 27, was booked Oct. 3 with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, an offense...
Orleans daycare worker accused of deliberately burning infant’s hand in scalding water, NOPD says
Lynell Reynolds was 13 when he shot and paralyzed a New Orleans man during an armed robbery in...
Escaped juvenile offender Lynell Reynolds arrested in Texas, US Marshals say
33 year old Morgan Freche of Loranger
Former Loranger teacher arrested amid claims she gave birth to student’s child
Authorities say 18-year-old Lynell Reynolds, who was found guilty of attempted murder at age...
New Orleans teacher arrested, accused of driving juvenile escapee Lynell Reynolds to Texas
Arrest graphic
Junior high student arrested after discovery of ‘hit list’ at Mandeville school

Latest News

Mrs. Heather's pumpkin patch attracts thousands of people just in time for fall
Families get the full fall feeling at Mrs. Heather’s Pumpkin Patch
Mrs. Heather's pumpkin patch attracts thousands of people just in time for fall
Mrs. Heather's pumpkin patch attracts thousands of people just in time for fall
Deputy involved shooting in Old Metairie
Deputy involved shooting in Old Metairie
New Orleans Police
After losing 120 officers last year, NOPD corrects course in 2023