Daniels heroic in win over Missouri
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (WAFB) - LSU QB Jayden Daniels, was pulled off a heroic effort in a score win over Missouri on the road.
No. 23 LSU took down No. 21 Missouri 49-39 on Saturday, October 7.
No Doubt About That @logandiggs3— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 7, 2023
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/oxMYwVjDkv
Big Perk. Big INT. @HP113k— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 7, 2023
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/Mbu1tocWn5
The @JayD__5 to @MasonTaylor52 Connection— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 7, 2023
TOUCHDOWN TIGERS
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/8R0luuWmZg
Beautiful Ball @JayD__5— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 7, 2023
Hauled in by @BrianThomas_11
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/DrIYYe52GI
🗣️ THAT'S MY QUARTERBACK— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 7, 2023
5 ➡️ 8@JayD__5 x @whyguard13— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 7, 2023
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/FPpPWiKi2b
MAJOR BURNS TO THE HOUSE 🏠— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 7, 2023
LSU is set to take on Auburn in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 14.
