Daniels heroic in win over Missouri

LSU vs. Missouri
LSU vs. Missouri(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (WAFB) - LSU QB Jayden Daniels, was pulled off a heroic effort in a score win over Missouri on the road.

No. 23 LSU took down No. 21 Missouri 49-39 on Saturday, October 7.

LSU is set to take on Auburn in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 14.

