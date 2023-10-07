Fall has arrived just in time for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fall is here and hopefully you have outdoor plans to enjoy the weather this weekend.

The long awaited strong cold front has blown through the area and you will notice it today. Breezy northerly winds will be with us throughout the day and much cooler temperatures. Highs for this afternoon only top out in the upper 70s. There will be some passing high clouds as we wait for the front to clear the Gulf.

Tonight will be a cool one across the area as lows dip to near 50 on the North Shore, with 60s south of the lake. The winds likely die off inland but stay up on the south end of Lake Pontchartrain keeping the city a little warmer. I’m thinking winds go calm area wide by Monday morning which will set the stage for that period to be the coolest. Sunny skies dominate the forecast Sunday and again on Monday.

Next week our attention shifts to some high rain chances. The combination of tropical systems crossing Mexico from the Pacific and a developing Gulf low may lead to rounds of heavy rain starting on Wednesday. The specific details need to be ironed out but that’s the weather story we’re watching for the new work week.

