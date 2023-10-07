BBB Accredited Business
Shots fired near Thibodaux High School during football game; game canceled

A football game at Thibodaux High School was abruptly halted after the Lafourche Parish...
A football game at Thibodaux High School was abruptly halted after the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed they received reports of gunshots in the area Friday night (Oct. 6).(WVUE FOX 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
THIBODAUX, La (WVUE) - A football game at Thibodaux High School was abruptly halted after the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed they received reports of gunshots in the area Friday night (Oct. 6).

Police say that the shooting did not occur within Thibodaux High School’s premises. The exact location and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Officials have yet to confirm if there were any injuries due to the incident. The game between Thibodaux and Hahnville was canceled for the safety of all attendees.

This story is developing.

