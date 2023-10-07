BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Two shot on Bourbon Street early Saturday, NOPD says

In upper right corner, New Orleans police can be seen investigating the shooting of two people...
In upper right corner, New Orleans police can be seen investigating the shooting of two people early Saturday (Oct. 7) in the 600 block of Bourbon Street near the intersection with Toulouse Street.(Earthcam.com)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were wounded by gunfire on Bourbon Street early Saturday morning (Oct. 7), New Orleans police said.

The NOPD said it had no information on the conditions, ages or genders of the two victims, except to say that one had sustained a graze wound to the foot.

The victims were reported shot in the 600 block of Bourbon Street, at the intersection with Toulouse Street, at 6:07 a.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Saulter, 27, was booked Oct. 3 with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, an offense...
Orleans daycare worker accused of deliberately burning infant’s hand in scalding water, NOPD says
Lynell Reynolds was 13 when he shot and paralyzed a New Orleans man during an armed robbery in...
Escaped juvenile offender Lynell Reynolds arrested in Texas, US Marshals say
33 year old Morgan Freche of Loranger
Former Loranger teacher arrested amid claims she gave birth to student’s child
Authorities say 18-year-old Lynell Reynolds, who was found guilty of attempted murder at age...
New Orleans teacher arrested, accused of driving juvenile escapee Lynell Reynolds to Texas
Arrest graphic
Junior high student arrested after discovery of ‘hit list’ at Mandeville school

Latest News

Congressman Steve Scalise, R-La discusses the House majority leader post.
Scalise talks his candidacy for House Speaker; reacts to Trump endorsing Jordan
A football game at Thibodaux High School was abruptly halted after the Lafourche Parish...
Shots reported fired near Thibodaux High School during football game; game canceled
Shots reported fired near Thibodaux High School during football game; game canceled
Shots reported fired near Thibodaux High School during football game; game canceled
Gretna Fest draws in a large crowd on Day 1
Gretna Fest draws in a large crowd on Day 1