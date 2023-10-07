BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Woman shoots two people on Bourbon Street early Saturday, NOPD says

By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An unidentified woman shot two people on Bourbon Street early Saturday morning (Oct. 7), New Orleans police said.

The NOPD said a 34-year-old man was arguing with a woman around 6:07 a.m. at the intersection of Bourbon and Toulouse streets, when another woman “walked up, pulled a weapon and shot him multiple times in the chest.”

A 37-year-old woman standing nearby was “caught in the crossfire,” the NOPD said, and sustained a gunshot wound to her leg.

The NOPD said both victims were taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS, but that the department had no information on either’s condition.

No information was provided on the woman suspected of shooting the victims and no arrest has been announced.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Saulter, 27, was booked Oct. 3 with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, an offense...
Orleans daycare worker accused of deliberately burning infant’s hand in scalding water, NOPD says
Lynell Reynolds was 13 when he shot and paralyzed a New Orleans man during an armed robbery in...
Escaped juvenile offender Lynell Reynolds arrested in Texas, US Marshals say
33 year old Morgan Freche of Loranger
Former Loranger teacher arrested amid claims she gave birth to student’s child
Authorities say 18-year-old Lynell Reynolds, who was found guilty of attempted murder at age...
New Orleans teacher arrested, accused of driving juvenile escapee Lynell Reynolds to Texas
Arrest graphic
Junior high student arrested after discovery of ‘hit list’ at Mandeville school

Latest News

Two shot on Bourbon Street early Saturday morning
Congressman Steve Scalise, R-La discusses the House majority leader post.
Scalise talks his candidacy for House Speaker; reacts to Trump endorsing Jordan
A football game at Thibodaux High School was abruptly halted after the Lafourche Parish...
Shots reported fired near Thibodaux High School during football game; game suspended
Shots reported fired near Thibodaux High School during football game; game canceled
Shots reported fired near Thibodaux High School during football game; game canceled