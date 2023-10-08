After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Patriots

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Where the game was won

At the 7:02 mark of the first quarter, Carl Granderson hit Mac Jones as he threw a pass. The ball fluttered in the air, Tyrann Mathieu was able to track it and make the pick. 27 yards later he was in the end zone.

It was the start of three straight touchdowns for the Saints. On their next possession, Alvin Kamara punched it in from two yards out to provide the team’s first offensive touchdown. Then, at the 10:47 mark of the second quarter, Derek Carr connected with Chris Olave in the back of the end zone to go up, 21-0.

In a span of 11:15, a boring game with no points completely flipped in the Saints favor. For all intents and purposes, this stretch put the game away well before halftime.

Take Two: Offensive Efficiency

The criticism came hard all week. The Saints offense simply hadn’t been good enough through the first four games of the season. At some point, that unit had to put up or significant changes would have likely come their way.

Sunday against New England should calm those concerns, at least for a week. It wasn’t exactly an offensive explosion. It was more of an efficient output that steadily eroded the Patriots defense.

The stats won’t necessarily wow anyone: 183 passing yards, 3.3 yards per carry on runs, 5/15 on third down. But in the end, it was more than enough. Frankly, it was a much-needed effort for everyone associated with that side of the ball. None moreso than offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, who called a good game in the face of some strong calls for him to removed as play-caller.

Take Three: Red Zone Rebound

The red zone had been a dead zone for the Saints through the first four games of the season. But on Sunday, the proverbial wall between them and the end zone inside the 20-yard line finally came tumbling down.

The Saints got into the red zone three times against the Patriots and came away with a touchdown in each of those trips down there. Kamara toughed his way in from two yards out, Carr found Olave from the five. Then, Foster Moreau provided the final dagger when he caught a well-designed shovel pass from Carr.

Carr said after the game that the red zone was a point of emphasis all week. This Sunday, it finally came through. The touchdown trifecta should give confidence to this group going forward.

Take Four: Defensive Dominance

There was no way the prideful Saints defense was going to slip up two weeks in a row. On Sunday, they put together their best effort of this young season. Shutting out the Patriots in their home stadium is incredibly hard to do, but the Saints defense somehow made it look easy.

Mac Jones was frazzled all game. Bailey Zappe didn’t fare much better. The Patriots converted one third down in 14 tries. Mathieu and Pete Werner both picked off passes, while Cam Jordan recovered a fumble. DeMario Davis was everywhere, and Carl Granderson continues to reward the Saints recent financial faith in him.

It truly was a complete and dominant performance for one of the league’s best units.

Take Five: Other Observations

- 3rd & Thomas strikes again. Michael Thomas had four receptions Sunday, three of them came on third down. He opened with one on an out route. Later, he popped open on a pass from Carr on 3rd &11 that helped set up their first offensive touchdown. Then in the third, Thomas took a massive shot over the middle while holding on to a bullet pass from Carr.

- Kamara is now the Saints franchise leader in touchdowns after scoring his 73rd on Sunday.

- Four false starts on offense are way too many. The Saints won’t be able to afford that many concentration lapses against most teams.

- Technically, the Saints were 3-4 in the red zone. Jameis Winston took three kneel downs inside the 20-yard line on their final possession.

- Derek Carr looked much more decisive and poised Sunday. The practice reps all week clearly made a difference. He wasn’t able to get those last week.

- Although it hasn’t always been smooth, the reality is the Saints have outplayed four of their first five opponents. The loss to the Bucs was very much deserved, but Green Bay is the defeat that stings most as they were in complete control before Carr went down. Regardless, at 3-2 the team is in a decent spot through five games.

