A chilly start to the new work week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ve enjoyed some of the coolest temperatures since spring through much of this weekend. Tomorrow morning will be much cooler which means you may need a light jacket when heading to work or school.

The dry air will allow us to cool significantly tonight to the mid to upper 40s on the north shore and the low to mid 50s on the south shore. While the morning lows may be chilly, the daytime highs will still warm to the upper 70s and lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Clouds will start to thicken by Tuesday ahead of rain potential for Wednesday. Slow moving tropical moisture looks to move over southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi with chances for rain continuing into Thursday and Friday. Some of this rain could be heavy at time - especially Wednesday. Highs will return to the low to mid 80s by the end of the week.

