Fall weather sticks around for a few days

Today and tonight will be the coolest weather of this fall stretch
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fall has arrived and the good news is it looks to stick around for a few days.

Today will be the perfect day to spend outdoors as a cool start will give way to a pleasant afternoon. Highs will only manage the lower 70s so being in the sun is great but the shady areas may be a bit cool. That bright sun will be mixed in with some passing high clouds.

The chill tonight will be the coolest of this stretch of fall weather days. Winds will calm allowing for perfect radiational cooling conditions. I’m expecting lows to dip into the 40s on the North Shore, with 50s widespread south of the lake. The cool start on Monday will lead us into a perfect afternoon with highs around 80 and bright sun.

All attention after the weekend will shift to a midweek storm which could bring us our most widespread rain in quite some time. Indications are a Gulf low will develop leading to a wet Wednesday across the area. Signals point to the heaviest of rain being right along the coast or just offshore, however enough rain should make it inland to saturate most of the area. Around an inch of rain widespread looks likely.

If you’re looking for our next cold front, it arrives for next weekend.

