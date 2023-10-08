New Orleans native dreams of career on Broadway

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans man edges closer to fulfilling his childhood dream of making it to Broadway.

A musical right here, in his hometown, could get him there.

“I’m performing at the place I grew up going to so, it’s a dream, said Renell Taylor. The New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts and Thomas Jefferson High School graduate was brought back home by the sounds of Satchmo.

Taylor’s performing in a pre-Broadway trial run of ‘A Wonderful World,’ a musical telling the life story of the legendary New Orleans trumpeter Louis Armstrong.

The gig in the musical’s ensemble came quickly to Taylor, who hadn’t yet graduated from Elon University when he found out he got the part.

Now he smiles ‘Cheek to Cheek’ with every dance number and invites his fellow castmates to embrace the ‘wonderful world’ he grew up in.

In Basin Street Blues, we do a second line. So, having the actual second line was a good little character study for them,” said Taylor. “All of them enjoyed it so much, and all of them go out to get beignets every single day. So, they are like indulged in the culture now and I think that’s amped up all the dancing, all the singing, all the acting, all the everything... at least by two.”

It’s the Saenger Theatre’s second time hosting a hopeful Broadway-bound show. Jimmy Buffet’s Escape to Margaritaville worked out the kinks in New Orleans before welcoming Parrotheads to the Big Apple in 2018.

“The reason the producers chose here was probably two-fold. One, it was Louis’ home and they wanted to come here. The second was the entertainment tax credit that they can take advantage of,” said David Skinner, the theater’s general manager.

Skinner says ‘A Wonderful World’ is bringing in a wonderful economic boost to an industry still rebounding after the pandemic.

“Just for New Orleans, the direct impact is about $4 million,” said Skinner. “When you look at the region, the economic impact exceeds $15 million.”

Taylor also wants to make sure the musical has an impact on aspiring artists at his high school alma mater, NOCCA. That’s where he spent his only day off, visiting students.

“I was just there four years ago, which again is surreal,” Taylor said. “It can happen that quickly and for some people it happens even quicker. Of course, I learned everything from NOCCA, but dance is like what really stuck with me. So, if I didn’t go there, I wouldn’t be here.”

The work is really just beginning for this cast.

“Getting new pages every day, learning new choreo every day, learning choreo and then it changing in the next 30 minutes of rehearsal,” Taylor said. “So, it’s a lot of updating and constantly getting new.”

When the curtain falls in New Orleans, the show heads to Chicago for three more weeks of trial audiences.

Beyond that, Taylor hopes for a call that the show will transfer to Broadway for his dream debut.

