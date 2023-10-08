Two suspects arrested after shooting at a Sam’s Club in Houma

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A shooting incident at the Houma Sam’s Club on Friday (Oct. 6) resulted in two arrests by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The confrontation led to one individual being hospitalized.

Jacob Luke Jr., 18, and Heather Luke, 37, are now facing charges of armed robbery and attempted first-degree murder. Police say that one of the suspects had approached a couple intending to steal the woman’s purse.

A bystander, identified as a Good Samaritan, attempted to step in and stop the robbery. The individual was shot in the foot during the confrontation.

Following the shooting, the assailant fled the scene. Detectives apprehended Luke Jr. shortly after. Further investigations led to evidence that connected Heather Luke to the crime.

The Good Samaritan is currently in stable condition, while the initial robbery victims only sustained minor injuries.

