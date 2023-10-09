Brian Kelly recaps win against Missouri; previews Auburn game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped the Tiger’s win against Missouri and previewed the upcoming Auburn game during a news conference on Monday, October 9.

LSU scored a 49-39 victory in Columbia against Missouri on Saturday, October 7. As a result, LSU moved up to No. 22 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

LSU will take on Auburn on Saturday, October 14 in Baton Rouge. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPN.

