Brian Kelly recaps win against Missouri; previews Auburn game
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped the Tiger’s win against Missouri and previewed the upcoming Auburn game during a news conference on Monday, October 9.
LSU scored a 49-39 victory in Columbia against Missouri on Saturday, October 7. As a result, LSU moved up to No. 22 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.
LSU will take on Auburn on Saturday, October 14 in Baton Rouge. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPN.
