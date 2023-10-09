Gretna Fest 2023 wraps with no police incidents, chief says

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - Gretna Fest 2023 brought massive crowds to the West Bank riverfront all weekend.

With the final wrap of the festival came a jump in sales to tons of local vendors.

“Oh everyone’s so peppy,” said Avery Grundmeyer, the owner of Just Eat Me Sweets. “We didn’t have much of a crowd earlier because everyone was sitting down watching the game, but now everyone’s flowing through and we’re getting a lot more people now.”

Grundmeyer is a West Bank native and a small business owner. She trained in New York and is now back home baking up a storm.

“They’re just so sweet here. I just remember being over here and this is why I love the West Bank,” Grundmeyer said. “Everybody’s so nice and so welcoming. I love it.”

Grundmeyer says sales were so good Saturday, she sold out of over 400 goodies.

She says she went home and baked until 2 a.m. to get ready for another day at the booth.

Thousands came to Gretna Fest hungry. The more than 40 food vendors scattered around the downtown area were grateful for a bump in sales.

Gretna Police Chief Arthur Lawson says maintaining the crowd was a breeze.

“We haven’t had any car break-ins. We haven’t even had any arguments between people,” Lawson said. “No trouble whatsoever.”

Preparations start months in advance for some vendors.

“It’s very tiring, but we enjoy everybody’s face when they try our food,” said Jimmy Tran. “It’s enjoying for everyone.”

The team at Bao Mi is doubling down on festivals this month, entering the Fried Chicken Festival competition last week with their KFC bao.

“It’s chicken thigh in a bao tossed in honey soy garlic sauce and we won!” said Tran.

National and local music stars took to the stages over the weekend: Lynard Skynyrd, Irma Thomas, and Trombone Shorty.

There was a little something for everyone.

“It makes for a safe family event. That’s what happens and we’re proud to say that,” said Chief Lawson. “A lot of times at big events, things happen. We have been able to avoid those situations.”

