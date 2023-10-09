A Gulf low to bring much-needed rain to the region

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our dry land may get a nice drink of fresh water this week as a Gulf low brings tropical moisture by Wednesday.

Clouds will increase on Tuesday as highs return to the low to mid 80s. But it’s not until late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning that we’ll start to see the rain arrive.

Two tropical cyclones in the Eastern Pacific - Lidia and Max - will make landfall in Mexico and cross into the Gulf. While they won’t be carrying as much power, their moisture will meet with an area of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche and bring a lot of rainfall to our area by Wednesday.

This low will move north and drag along the Gulf’s coastline. The National Hurricane Center has given this low a very small chance of developing into a tropical system.

Expect rain to build through much of Wednesday morning and hang around all day. A widespread 1″ is expected with even more the closer to the coastline. That’s where many areas could see 4″+.

Gusty winds will also become an issue as persistent easterly wind could gust to around 40-45 mph and increase high tides.

We’ll keep the small rain chances into Thursday and Friday. Another cold front sweeps through Friday evening and gives us a cool and sunny weekend in the 70s.

