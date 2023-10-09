BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

A Gulf low to bring much-needed rain to the region

Slow-moving and soaking rain to arrive by midweek
Rainfall arrives Wednesday.
Rainfall arrives Wednesday.(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our dry land may get a nice drink of fresh water this week as a Gulf low brings tropical moisture by Wednesday.

Clouds will increase on Tuesday as highs return to the low to mid 80s. But it’s not until late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning that we’ll start to see the rain arrive.

Two tropical cyclones in the Eastern Pacific - Lidia and Max - will make landfall in Mexico and cross into the Gulf. While they won’t be carrying as much power, their moisture will meet with an area of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche and bring a lot of rainfall to our area by Wednesday.

This low will move north and drag along the Gulf’s coastline. The National Hurricane Center has given this low a very small chance of developing into a tropical system.

Expect rain to build through much of Wednesday morning and hang around all day. A widespread 1″ is expected with even more the closer to the coastline. That’s where many areas could see 4″+.

Gusty winds will also become an issue as persistent easterly wind could gust to around 40-45 mph and increase high tides.

We’ll keep the small rain chances into Thursday and Friday. Another cold front sweeps through Friday evening and gives us a cool and sunny weekend in the 70s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Saulter, 27, was booked Oct. 3 with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, an offense...
Orleans daycare worker accused of deliberately burning infant’s hand in scalding water, NOPD says
Lynell Reynolds was 13 when he shot and paralyzed a New Orleans man during an armed robbery in...
Escaped juvenile offender Lynell Reynolds arrested in Texas, US Marshals say
33 year old Morgan Freche of Loranger
Former Loranger teacher arrested amid claims she gave birth to student’s child
In upper right corner, New Orleans police can be seen investigating the shooting of two people...
Woman shoots two people on Bourbon Street early Saturday, NOPD says
Arrest graphic
Junior high student arrested after discovery of ‘hit list’ at Mandeville school

Latest News

Low pressure just off the coast will lead to most of the area seeing rain on Wednesday.
Nicondra: Beautiful start to the week, looking for rain in the forecast
Widespread Wednesday Storms
Watching for a midweek storm with widespread rain potential
Morning weather update for Monday, Oct. 9 at 6 a.m.
Afternoon weather update for Monday, Oct. 9