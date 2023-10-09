Iconic Metairie Towers up for grabs in multimillion-dollar deal

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Metairie Towers, a prominent piece of real estate in Old Metairie, is expected to be sold in a multimillion-dollar deal.

The tower, vacant since Hurricane Ida, is now on the market with the aim of maximizing profits and finding a developer aligned with the neighborhood’s vision.

Built in 1973 as apartments and converted into condominiums in 1981, Metairie Towers is a seven-story structure spanning 252,000 square feet. The over four-acre property is situated at the heart of Old Metairie.

It suffered substantial roof and water damage during Hurricane Ida.

According to Shaun McCarthy of McCarthy Group Realtor, a two-step sales process is underway. Bids will be accepted, with the bidding process expected to begin around December 8. The bids will be vetted, narrowed down, and final bids will be solicited from the top contenders.

The tower has since been gutted. The future of the structure remains uncertain.

“It’s really up to the buyer and what they decide and what they see and what they think the property could become,” McCarthy said.

Over the last 40 years, the 219-unit complex mostly housed senior citizens. Neighbors hope that once the location is redeveloped, the building will attract those it once housed.

“A lot of my friends had units that they rented out,” said Kelly Slanina, an Old Metairie resident. “Those renters had to go somewhere else. It would be nice if they could come back, but it will probably be something crazy.”

Slanina believes redevelopment is moving too slowly. She mentioned the challenges some property owners faced in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, including dealing with insurance issues.

The current property owner is facing at least one lawsuit, which must be settled before a buyer can move forward.

