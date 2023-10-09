BBB Accredited Business
Multiple injured in shooting; 1 killed in crash in Gonzales

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GONZAES, La. (WAFB) - Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Gonzales on Sunday, October 8, and one person died in a car crash following the shooting.

According to the Gonzales Police Department, the entire incident unfolded shortly after 9 p.m. at Carver Park off of Tobey Street in Gonzales.

Police said there were four gunshot victims. A crash following the shooting also left two injured and one person dead, police added. The name of the person who died has not yet been released.

The crash happened as several people were attempting to leave the scene of the shooting, according to the Gonzales Police Department.

Authorities said that a large number of casings were discovered at the scene of the shooting, indicating that multiple weapons were used.

The Gonzales Police Department is still actively investigating. Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to contact police by calling the number (225) 647-9583 or the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

