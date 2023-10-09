New Orleans religious communities unite against violence in Israel

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a display of solidarity, synagogues and church congregations across the New Orleans area have come together to denounce the recent violence in Israel and to stand against rising antisemitism.

In the wake of the Hamas attacks in Israel over the weekend, synagogues and Jewish institutions in the metro area have ramped up security measures. The shock and sorrow has permeated the Jewish community.

“We’re just so dazed and hurt. By talking to our friends and people who were there, it’s so distressing,” said Robert French with the Jewish Federation of New Orleans.

Rabbi David Gerber from Congregation Gates of Prayers in Metairie highlighted the alarming rise of antisemitism.

“Antisemitism is on the rise. We’re about 2% of the population but 65% of the hate crimes,” Rabbi Gerber said.

Amid the escalating violence in the Middle East and the increased threats in the United States, religious leaders in New Orleans are urging the community to come together and stand united against terrorism.

The conflict in Israel has claimed hundreds of lives over the last three days.

“The numbers, though, there are between 700 to 1000 people who are confirmed killed. Proportionally, that’s about 40,000 people in America if the numbers are the same,” Rabbi Gerber said.

The tight-knit Jewish community in New Orleans is dealing with personal connections to the violence.

“My nephew lost an elementary school friend, another one is missing; he’s 20 years old and living in Israel,” Rabbi French said.

Recognizing that the conflict may persist, members of the Jewish Federation pledge continued support for the people of Israel, likening the situation to the aftermath of 9/11.

“It’s going to be ongoing, education and support for the people of Israel to help them get through this,” Rabbi French said.

With antisemitic attacks on the rise, local religious leaders appreciate the support from law enforcement agencies.

“One of the things about this community - if there’s violence, we don’t even have to ask. JPSO and NOPD... they reach out to us,” said Rabbi Gerber.

Heightened security measures will remain in place for the foreseeable future in New Orleans’ Jewish institutions.

